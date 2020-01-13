Retired Rapid Ride buses assist APD with training

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 13, 2020 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Police Department is carrying out new training with the help of two Albuquerque Rapid Ride buses.
National Rifle Association Counselor Dale Perkins spends a lot of time at nearby shooting ranges and spotted the buses at APD’s tactical range.
“These buses are very expensive. These are city rapid transit buses and this is a police range,” Perkins said. “They shoot things up here and blow things up here—that's a lot of money if it's going to be destroyed.”
The two buses were decommissioned back in November and were given to APD .
“Why's our tax money out here?,” Perkins said.
APD said it comes down to public safety. Officers are using the retired buses for tactical training so they can be better prepared for any kind of incident on a bus.
Officials said live ammunition or anything that could destroy the buses are not being used during training.
