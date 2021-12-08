Revamped New Mexico 3-seat congressional map is advanced

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators have advanced a plan to overhaul New Mexico’s three-seat congressional map and reshape a southern district traditionally dominated by Republicans.
The map proposal from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would bolster a Hispanic majority in New Mexico’s southern 2nd Congressional District by extending its boundaries into Albuquerque, which is the state’s largest metropolitan area.
The new map would break into multiple districts a conservative stronghold in the state’s southeastern oil production zone that now forms the 2nd Congressional District. That change is condemned by Republicans.
The redistricting plan has implications for New Mexico’s slate of three first-term congresswomen, including Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.
