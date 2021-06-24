Ribbon-cutting marks official opening of NBCUniversal's New Mexico production facility

According to an economic analysis by the state, NBCUniversal should provide more than 800 jobs annually.

This summer, "MacGruber," based off of a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, will begin filming at the facility through August. The comedy series stars Will Forte, Mickey Rourke, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe.

"MacGruber" will hire about 225 local crew members and 61 local actors and stunt players. About 850 New Mexicans will also have the opportunity to become background actors.

