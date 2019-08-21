Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation

"Mr. Brown was informed by the Assistant US Attorney responsible for the case that Governor Richardson is neither a target, subject, nor witness in the case and that there is no allegation against Governor Richardson that the government is actively investigating," the statement says.

Richardson has admitted he had interactions with Epstein, but he claims that he never saw Epstein in the presence of young or underage girls.

“It’s fair to conclude that the federal prosecutors investigating this matter do not believe the Governor participated in or witnessed the criminal activity Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have committed,” said Mr. Brown.

The former governor's statement says that he hopes the investigation continues so that Epstein's victims can finally "have their day in court and see the justice they deserve."