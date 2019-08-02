Rideshare fee generating thousands of dollars for the Sunport
Patrick Hayes
August 02, 2019 06:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is making money off of people who use rideshare companies to get around.
Every time an Uber of Lyft driver goes to the Sunport, the city makes $2.
According to the city, in fiscal year 2019, more than 304,000 people used a rideshare service to get to or from the Sunport.
“The total that we brought in for fiscal year 2019 is just over $500,000 and that's for both Uber and Lyft,” said Stephanie Kitts, spokesperson for the Sunport.
The number of riders has grown nearly 500% even since the fee started in 2016.
The money helps pay for different things at the airport.
“It basically goes to the airport's general fund and that fund is used for general airport operations,” Kitts said.
Altogether, the fee has generated $907,000.
