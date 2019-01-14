Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting

Kassi Nelson
January 14, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Sunday night, Albuquerque users of the Ring doorbell app were notified that “two people were injured in a shooting inside a Target.”

Advertisement

The alert was not accurate, but the information spread quickly online.

Chris Baca was one of the app users who received the notification and was concerned because he has friends who work at that Target.

“From reading just that alert alone it sounded like it was inside the store,” Baca said.

The Ring app is commonly used as an extra security feature, which provides video footage from your doorbell.

The app had stated that “unconfirmed sources” provided the information.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Target on Paseo del Norte and I-25, with one injury.

Police say they wish more people would think twice before they share social media posts.

“People might get that information or know a loved one who is inside the store and just really panic,” APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos told KOB.

Ring officials say they have an internal news team that can post updates.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 14, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: January 14, 2019 09:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Albuquerque endures violence, deadly crashes to start 2019
Albuquerque endures violence, deadly crashes to start 2019
Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting
Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Advertisement




Democrats lay out ambitious agenda ahead of 2019 legislative session
Democrats lay out ambitious agenda ahead of 2019 legislative session
Spending, saving New Mexico's surplus is a point of debate
Spending, saving New Mexico's surplus is a point of debate
Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting
Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting
Pay it 4ward: Wrestling coach recognized for inspiring kids
Pay it 4ward: Wrestling coach recognized for inspiring kids
Albuquerque endures violence, deadly crashes to start 2019
Albuquerque endures violence, deadly crashes to start 2019