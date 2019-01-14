Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting

“From reading just that alert alone it sounded like it was inside the store,” Baca said.

The Ring app is commonly used as an extra security feature, which provides video footage from your doorbell.

The app had stated that “unconfirmed sources” provided the information.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Target on Paseo del Norte and I-25, with one injury.

Police say they wish more people would think twice before they share social media posts.

“People might get that information or know a loved one who is inside the store and just really panic,” APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos told KOB.

Ring officials say they have an internal news team that can post updates.