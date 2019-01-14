Ring app sends out inaccurate notification about Target shooting
Kassi Nelson
January 14, 2019 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Sunday night, Albuquerque users of the Ring doorbell app were notified that “two people were injured in a shooting inside a Target.”
The alert was not accurate, but the information spread quickly online.
Chris Baca was one of the app users who received the notification and was concerned because he has friends who work at that Target.
“From reading just that alert alone it sounded like it was inside the store,” Baca said.
The Ring app is commonly used as an extra security feature, which provides video footage from your doorbell.
The app had stated that “unconfirmed sources” provided the information.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Target on Paseo del Norte and I-25, with one injury.
Police say they wish more people would think twice before they share social media posts.
“People might get that information or know a loved one who is inside the store and just really panic,” APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos told KOB.
Ring officials say they have an internal news team that can post updates.
Credits
Updated: January 14, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: January 14, 2019 09:48 PM
