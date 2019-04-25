Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque

A homeowner in the Northeast Heights is dealing with the exact opposite situation – they caught a man leaving a package on their doorstep, then running back to his car.

When the homeowner looked closer at the box, he realized it was his missing case of perishable prescription drugs. There was a note, that said in part: "I caught my son and his friends with your package... so I punished them and brought your stuff back. Sincerely — upset father."

The homeowner was thankful to have the medication back, but he wants the kids who stole it to know they might not get off as easy next time.