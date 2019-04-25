Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque
Hawker Vanguard
April 25, 2019 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Ring doorbell app has been catching interesting video of porch pirates, allowing many Albuquerque homeowners to watch their packages get stolen.
The crafty crooks are caught on camera all over the city. People who live on the West Side are looking for one man who knocked to make sure no one was home, went back to his blue Jeep, waited a moment and returned to the porch to steal a package.
In this case, the stolen goods was a pair of wedges from Macy's.
A homeowner in the Northeast Heights is dealing with the exact opposite situation – they caught a man leaving a package on their doorstep, then running back to his car.
When the homeowner looked closer at the box, he realized it was his missing case of perishable prescription drugs. There was a note, that said in part: "I caught my son and his friends with your package... so I punished them and brought your stuff back. Sincerely — upset father."
The homeowner was thankful to have the medication back, but he wants the kids who stole it to know they might not get off as easy next time.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: April 25, 2019 06:39 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 05:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved