Rio Arriba County settles over Mexican flag-flying episode

“Sheriff James Lujan is an incompetent, dangerous and unstable sheriff, and is an embarrassment to the professional New Mexico law enforcement community,” John Day, one of Talamante’s lawyers, said in a statement. “His threats and actions against Mr. Talamante for exercising his First Amendment rights by flying Mexican and American flags on the Fourth of July are a prime example of Lujan’s bizarre theory that he gets to violate the constitution based on his personal beliefs.”

Lujan did not return phone messages.

The settlement is one of many recent legal problems involving Lujan and his office. Lujan is facing charges after police say he showed up drunk to a SWAT standoff, tried to order officers away, and then ignored commands to leave the “kill zone.”

According to the complaint, an armed Lujan, in plain clothes, attempted to take over the scene involving a barricaded man in Española last month.

A former deputy of Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office recently was charged with battery and false imprisonment in connection with an episode at a Family Dollar store.

Joseph Aquino recently was charged after New Mexico State Police say he pushed and fought with a store employee before arresting him on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in March 2019. Police say Aquino had no lawful authority to do so.

According to the complaint, Aquino, 44, told an investigator he felt threatened by the employee because of the way the worker looked at him in Chimayó, New Mexico.