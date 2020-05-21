Rio Arriba County sheriff arrested, accused of obstruction | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan has been arrested. Our partners at the Northern New Mexico Independent were there as Sheriff Lujan was handcuffed Wednesday morning.

Española police have confirmed that he was taken into custody. 

The Northern New Mexico Independent reports this arrest stems from a recent search warrant that was served on the sheriff — in which he did not comply. Lujan has been charged with two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

