Rio Arriba County sheriff found guilty

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 01, 2021 05:07 PM
Created: December 01, 2021 04:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan has been found guilty on charges of harboring a felon and threatening one of his own deputies for his alleged role during a pursuit in 2017.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the verdict came down after a few hours of deliberation.

By law, Lujan will have to resign from his position. He is also still awaiting trial for other cases.

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


