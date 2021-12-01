Rio Arriba County sheriff found guilty

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan has been found guilty on charges of harboring a felon and threatening one of his own deputies for his alleged role during a pursuit in 2017.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the verdict came down after a few hours of deliberation.
By law, Lujan will have to resign from his position. He is also still awaiting trial for other cases.
His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.
