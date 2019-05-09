Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force

“He was held in the back of the patrol car he was handcuffed, this was after the officer threw him to the ground at least twice,” said Rick Sandoval, an attorney representing Vigil.

Sandoval said Vigil was placed in cuffs, but ultimately let go and Sandoval said no police report was even filed.

“There has to be oversight you know we are not going to let this go,” said Sandoval.

He said they've already submitted a tort claim notice to the sheriff's department.

“There's lawful conduct and there's unlawful conduct and this was unlawful conduct,” said Sandoval. “If Rio Arriba isn't going to discipline its officers were going to have a jury point that out to them.”

The deputy’s side of the story is still within the folders of an internal affairs investigation. The department is waiting for that to be complete before giving further details.

Sandoval said they are pursuing this case in federal court.

The sheriff's office told KOB 4 that the deputy is still patrolling the streets while the investigation is ongoing.