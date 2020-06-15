Rio Bravo Brewery ready for indoor service

“There’s a lot of space especially having that much patio space there's a lot of fresh air so you don't feel like you've gone from quarantine to being thrown in with a bunch of people in the same building,” she said.

All tables are spaces six feet apart and a maximum of six people can sit at one table. Bar service is still unavailable.

“It's been busier on weekdays than it's ever been,” Baker said.

Baker said they’re expecting to see another rush Monday since they will now be allowed to serve indoors.

“People are so excited just to have a little bit more social time with others,” she said. “The nice thing for us, I think, everyone is in a good mood.”

Baker said their staff is ready to handle the rush.

“We're ready to go ready to get back,” she said.