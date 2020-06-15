Rio Bravo Brewery ready for indoor service

Tessa Mentus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As breweries reopen their doors Monday for inside service, one Albuquerque brewery that has been open for about a week said they’ve seen good business so far.
Rio Bravo Brewery was able to reopen earlier than most breweries since they serve food.
“The governor announced I think it was two weeks ago from Wednesday, any place that sold over 50 percent of food could reopen, actually,” said Jennifer Baker, creative director for Rio Bravo.
Baker said the brewery’s outdoor space was a huge factor in their success.
“There’s a lot of space especially having that much patio space there's a lot of fresh air so you don't feel like you've gone from quarantine to being thrown in with a bunch of people in the same building,” she said.
All tables are spaces six feet apart and a maximum of six people can sit at one table. Bar service is still unavailable.
“It's been busier on weekdays than it's ever been,” Baker said.
Baker said they’re expecting to see another rush Monday since they will now be allowed to serve indoors.
“People are so excited just to have a little bit more social time with others,” she said. “The nice thing for us, I think, everyone is in a good mood.”
Baker said their staff is ready to handle the rush.
“We're ready to go ready to get back,” she said.
