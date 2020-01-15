Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The eastbound lanes of the Rio Bravo Bridge will be closed for three weeks starting Mon. Jan 27.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation said the closure is to repair a pier under the bridge.
Drivers who live nearby said they’ve been feeling apprehensive about the project.
“It’s going to be hard,” said Nicole Larranaga, a driver.
The bridge has already been reduced to one lane heading east after NMDOT crews constructed a temporary fix to the bridge in late December.
The eastbound lane closure will stretch from Isleta Boulevard to Poco Loco Drive.
“Since I just live right there, I have to go all the way round through 2nd Street just to get to my house, which isn’t a problem if I’m leaving the house but coming back is a super pain,” Larranaga said.
NMDOT officials are asking drivers to use one of three detours:
Ruth Romero, a driver, said those detours are not exactly convenient.
“People are going to have to leave early, make different arrangements,” she said. “It’s going to be a tough one.”
The bridge construction is supposed to impact the flow of traffic along other bridges that cross the river.
“It’s going to be a nightmare,” Romero said.
NMDOT officials said they understand drivers’ frustrations, but safety is their No. 1 priority.
