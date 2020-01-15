Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks | KOB 4
Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks

Kai Porter
Created: January 15, 2020 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The eastbound lanes of the Rio Bravo Bridge will be closed for three weeks starting Mon. Jan 27.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said the closure is to repair a pier under the bridge.

Drivers who live nearby said they’ve been feeling apprehensive about the project.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Nicole Larranaga, a driver.

The bridge has already been reduced to one lane heading east after NMDOT crews constructed a temporary fix to the bridge in late December.

The eastbound lane closure will stretch from Isleta Boulevard to Poco Loco Drive.

“Since I just live right there, I have to go all the way round through 2nd Street just to get to my house, which isn’t a problem if I’m leaving the house but coming back is a super pain,” Larranaga said.

NMDOT officials are asking drivers to use one of three detours:

  • Isleta south to I-25
  • Isleta north to Bridge Boulevard
  • Coors north to I-40

Ruth Romero, a driver,  said those detours are not exactly convenient.

“People are going to have to leave early, make different arrangements,” she said. “It’s going to be a tough one.”

The bridge construction is supposed to impact the flow of traffic along other bridges that cross the river.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” Romero said.

NMDOT officials said they understand drivers’ frustrations, but safety is their No. 1 priority.


