Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks

The bridge has already been reduced to one lane heading east after NMDOT crews constructed a temporary fix to the bridge in late December.

The eastbound lane closure will stretch from Isleta Boulevard to Poco Loco Drive.

“Since I just live right there, I have to go all the way round through 2nd Street just to get to my house, which isn’t a problem if I’m leaving the house but coming back is a super pain,” Larranaga said.

NMDOT officials are asking drivers to use one of three detours:

Isleta south to I-25

Isleta north to Bridge Boulevard

Coors north to I-40

Ruth Romero, a driver, said those detours are not exactly convenient.

“People are going to have to leave early, make different arrangements,” she said. “It’s going to be a tough one.”

The bridge construction is supposed to impact the flow of traffic along other bridges that cross the river.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” Romero said.

NMDOT officials said they understand drivers’ frustrations, but safety is their No. 1 priority.