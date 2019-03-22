Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring

There are factors that could limit the amount of water flowing through the Rio Grande, like the soil. It is so dry from last year's drought that it's going to absorb a lot of that water like a sponge before it lets it flow down the river.

While the active winter did a lot to recede drought, some New Mexico lakes and reservoirs still need to catch up.

"The reservoirs don't have a lot of water in them so we're starting from rock bottom," said Fleck.

Another factor is the wind, which could eat away at the ample snowpack.

"It just evaporates the snow before it has a chance to melt and get into the rivers," said Fleck.

Fleck says farmers in northern New Mexico can look forward to a good irrigation season, but for those in the south, it could be delayed because of current low levels at Elephant Butte Reservoir.

"South of Elephant Butte Reservoir the pecans and chile farmers will have a much tougher year. They're not going to get irrigation water out of Elephant Butte Reservoir until early June," said Fleck.

Overall, much better news this year than we've seen in a while.