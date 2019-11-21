Fight prompts lockdown at Rio Grande High School

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has issued a lockdown at Rio Grande High School.
Felicia Maggard, a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, said multiple students had gotten into a fight.
"There was a report of a firearm involved, however, no shots were reported fired," Maggard wrote in an email release.
BCSO deputies and SWAT teams were called to the campus to work with APS police to clear the school and ensure the safety of students.
Maggard said no weapons have been found and no major injuries have been reported. BCSO is referring all other questions to APS.
Information is limited at this time.
