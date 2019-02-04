Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque

Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
February 04, 2019 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Some residents living near Rio Grande and I-40 were asked to stay in their homes while police worked to get a subject out of a residence.

Advertisement

It happened in the area northwest of I-40 and Rio Grande early Monday morning.

KOB was there as the situation came to an end and police took the subject into custody. Details on exactly what happened are limited but this story will be updated as new details are released by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 04, 2019 11:30 AM
Created: February 04, 2019 08:31 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque
Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Police search for wanted teenager
Police search for wanted teenager
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Advertisement




Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque
Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
The Latest: New Mexico e-cigarette restriction bill advances
The Latest: New Mexico e-cigarette restriction bill advances
Police search for wanted teenager
Police search for wanted teenager
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum