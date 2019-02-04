Barricaded subject prompts large police presence in northwest Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
February 04, 2019 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Some residents living near Rio Grande and I-40 were asked to stay in their homes while police worked to get a subject out of a residence.
It happened in the area northwest of I-40 and Rio Grande early Monday morning.
KOB was there as the situation came to an end and police took the subject into custody. Details on exactly what happened are limited but this story will be updated as new details are released by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2019 11:30 AM
Created: February 04, 2019 08:31 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved