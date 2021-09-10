Rio Grande Rivalry: Lobos will face off against the Aggies Saturday

"We had to understand things weren't going to be perfect, so we've adjusted certain things,” he said. “We've added more individuals to the concession stands.”



Nuñez said the team has also been preparing for the big game by learning what it means to the community and how important it is to New Mexicans cheering on both sides. He added that this popular event is something everyone in our state benefits from.

"We want the economy to be able to build from it, restaurants, hotels,” Nuñez said. “We're talking about 30,000 potentially here tomorrow. That's huge for our economy, for our community, and to have us all here supporting New Mexico community. This is what it's about."