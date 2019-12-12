Rio Rancho Bed Bath & Beyond to close | KOB 4
Rio Rancho Bed Bath & Beyond to close

Rio Rancho Bed Bath & Beyond to close

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 12, 2019 03:20 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 03:18 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Bed Bath & Beyond will close its store in Rio Rancho.

The store, located at 3575 NM Hwy 528 NE, Ste C, will close next year. However, an exact date was not provided.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond said the company decided to close a limited number of stores “that no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

Bed Bath & Beyond has two other location in Albuquerque.


