Slain Rio Rancho teenager identified

Slain Rio Rancho teenager identified

Ryan Laughlin
August 04, 2019 05:13 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho community came together Sunday night to remember a 17-year-old who was shot and killed.

Tristan Huizar was killed Saturday.

Huizar’s body was found in a white sedan that crashed. 

A witness said Huizar was shot in the stomach and neck.

Police have not identified any potential suspects.

Ryan Laughlin


Created: August 04, 2019 05:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

