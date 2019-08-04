Slain Rio Rancho teenager identified
Ryan Laughlin
August 04, 2019 05:13 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho community came together Sunday night to remember a 17-year-old who was shot and killed.
Tristan Huizar was killed Saturday.
Huizar’s body was found in a white sedan that crashed.
A witness said Huizar was shot in the stomach and neck.
Police have not identified any potential suspects.
