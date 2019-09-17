Rio Rancho construction project delayed by one more month
Kai Porter
September 17, 2019 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A construction project on Southern Boulevard in Rio Rancho has been delayed another month.
Some residents told KOB 4 that the noise from the project has been a nightmare, but residents like Barry Friedland said he has gotten used to it.
“I have a saying that says ‘If it ain't broken, don't fix it’ and none of us that live here on Southern thought there was anything wrong with Southern and all of a sudden we have a superhighway out there which I suppose is OK. It's progress,” Friedland said.
The city of Rio Rancho started construction of Southern Boulevard between Golf Course and Highway 528 in September 2018. The project was supposed to wrap up Sept. 24.
Improvements to Southern include additional lanes, bike lanes, landscaping, and a multiuse trail and sidewalk.
A city spokesperson said the delays are attributed to utility issues under the road and access to materials needed to make improvements. City officials said the delays were anticipated and the $14.6 million project is still on or under budget.
Credits
Created: September 17, 2019 06:36 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved