Rio Rancho construction scheduled to wrap up by end of the year

“You have to have a sense of humor about it,” said Pat Martin, a woman who works in Rio Rancho. “Let them work, let them live, let them finish!”

Jerry Shalow, President and CEO of the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce, said there has actually been business growth along the corridor despite the traffic jams.

“We actually got tracking from every business that was open over a certain amount of time. Those businesses actually saw business or revenue increase or remain the same, which was just outstanding,” Schalow said.

When it’s finally done, he said it will be worth it. There will be new bicycle lanes, trails, drainage and traffic signals.

The construction contract runs until Dec. 23. Until then, drivers can expect more intermittent lane closures and detours.