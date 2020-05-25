Rio Rancho creates 'Field of Grads' for class of 2020 seniors

That's why the city put up signs of nearly 1,300 graduating seniors on the Rio Rancho Sports Complex field. They're calling it the Field of Grads.

“The kids were missing out on something and we wanted to do something special for them," said Mayor Hull.

“We felt like it would be a really cool thing to have their pictures printed and shape it out in the form of a big 2020 and our way of saying congratulations from the city of Rio Rancho," he added.

People can check out the Field of Grads through 8 p.m. Wednesday. On Wednesday, students and parents can come pick up their signs and take them home.

“Wednesday is 2020 day in Rio Rancho. I’ve declared it 2020 day for the 2020 graduates and they’re to take these signs and put them in their front yard to celebrate 2020 day," Hull said.

Any remaining signs will be dropped off at City Hall where people can go pick them up.