Rio Rancho district officials discuss plans for upcoming school year

One of the biggest questions many parents have is whether their child will head back to the classroom for traditional learning.

The task force said the goal is to get children back into the classrooms, but it may not be the reality.

The task force developed two options. The first is a blended learning style. That would mean students would do some learning in the classroom and some online. The blended style would allow for fewer students in a classroom in order to maintain social distancing.

The other option is going fully online, but because most parents work and could have problems with child care, the district would reach out and see which parents would prefer that method.

“We can't afford to wait right now. We are about eight weeks from the start of school,” said Superintendent Sue Cleveland during the virtual school board meeting Monday. “So we are moving ahead with our planning efforts and we can certainly adjust as we find out more information from the state of New Mexico.”

There are a number of obstacles that need to be addressed while there's still time, like transportation.

With social distancing, if the six feet will be required, that would mean 12 students per bus, according to officials during the meeting.

The district is also trying to prepare for more online learning. That means making sure every single student has access to a computer, and internet.

Officials discussed installing hot spots at some city facilities for families to drive up and use as well as creating a help desk for tech questions from parents.

The ideas mentioned Monday were just the first steps toward an actual plan.

Other RRPS task forces will weigh in June 15. and June 22.

To watch the next virtual meeting, visit Rio Rancho Public Schools' YouTube channel.