Rio Rancho elementary students to resume hybrid learning Tuesday

“For the most part, the majority of our staff is very excited to have kids back,” said Janna Chenault, Elementary School Improvement Officer for Rio Rancho Public Schools. “A lot of the schools went and made welcome signs and set up different things on their campuses.”

Chenault said they have all the same state-approved precautions in place. The hallways are taped to control the flow of traffic and classrooms stay together in the cafeteria and on the playground, to name a few.

“Even if kids have gotten sick on campus we haven’t seen a spread in the classroom from that,” said Chenault. “So we know what we’re doing is working because we’ve taught kids those safe practices and they’re amazing. You’ll have kindergarteners who will, as soon as they’re finished eating, put their mask on and want to go wash their hands.”

The district is keeping parents in loop by updating the COVID portion of the school's website.

But now, there’s another piece to the puzzle—rapid responses.

“We do know that if we get four rapid responses that a school will be shut down and that is until the county goes green,” said Chenault. “So everybody is very aware of that. It’s really important moving forward that we do everything we can to keep as few people as possible from being infected.”

That’s four rapid responses in 14 days. Then this map comes into play.

If a school has to shut down, it can’t reopen until the county turns green. Right now, Sandoval County is still red. But only the school with the four responses will be required to close.

Chenault said surveillance testing within the district has increased from 5 to 10 percent of staff per week. She said that counts as one response.