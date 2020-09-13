Rio Rancho elementary students to return for in-person learning

“We both feel comfortable, still a little nervous, but we're pretty comfortable about him going back,” they said.

The Wilson’s said they’ve been keeping up with Rio Rancho Public School meetings and social media posts. They said the communication with the district has been great, and that learning in-person will significantly impact Riley for the better.

"He's receiving services, he's receiving physical therapy, speech therapy, he has a social worker he's working with because he's autistic,” Adrian said. “I do believe him being in-person will definitely help."

The Wilson family has made sure to spend some time with Riley to make sure he knows what to expect on his first day.

"When he saw how the desks are set up, and they are spaced out—that's perfect,” Richard said.

Still, a lot of parents this year are still wondering if in-person learning will actually work out.

"He's a five-year-old,” Adrian said. “I feel like he's constantly touching everything, but I do feel like they have adequate staff to be able to monitor that and to keep their eye on the children and make sure they keep their masks on.”

As for Riley, he’s ready to show off his skills and make new friends.

To learn more about Rio Rancho Public Schools reentry plan, click here.



