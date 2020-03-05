Rio Rancho High School evacuated due to fire | KOB 4
Rio Rancho High School evacuated due to fire

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 05, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: March 05, 2020 10:35 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Students were evacuated from Rio Rancho High School Thursday morning due to a fire. 

All students are safe after a small fire started in the boy's restroom area of the school's atrium. 

Fire crews are still on scene. An advisory has been shared with parents via phone and email. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


