Rio Rancho HS and Cleveland HS move to remote learning for remainder of week

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 17, 2021 06:52 PM
Created: August 17, 2021 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho High School and V. Sue Cleveland High School will be moving to remote learning for the remainder of the week.
The schools will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 20, but class will still be in session virtually at their normally scheduled time. Officials said students will need to attend those classes so they're not marked absent.
School officials said they decided to move to remote learning in order to best address the cleaning and disinfecting that needs to occur.
In a letter from the Rio Rancho High School Principal Ryan Kettler, he notes:
"While we have not seen spread within our facilities, we are beginning to see a significant increase in the number of cases coming into our schools, particularly at Rio Rancho High School and V. Sue Cleveland High School."
School officials said athletics and after school activities will continue as planned, but transportation will not be available. Curbside meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. near the administration offices of both schools.
