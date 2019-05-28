Rio Rancho kicks off free summer meals program | KOB 4
Rio Rancho kicks off free summer meals program

Marian Camacho
May 28, 2019 06:58 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The City of Rio Rancho is kicking off its free summer meals program on Tuesday.

Last year, more than 30,000 free meals were handed out and organizers are expecting to do even more this year.

It's all part of a federally funded program to make sure young people between the ages of 1 and 18 get full bellies over the summer.

The free meals will be handed out at different parks around the city including Haynes Park, North Hills Park, and the Rainbow Pool facility.

The City of Albuquerque is rolling out its summer lunch program next week.

"Public safety is his number 1 (priority) as it should be but youth programs feed right into that so giving these kids a safe space helps create a public safety environment for our whole city," said Cristin Chavez, Community Services Division Manager for the City of Albuquerque.

Click here for more information on Rio Rancho's summer lunch program.

Click here for more information on Albuquerque's summer lunch program.

Marian Camacho


Created: May 28, 2019 06:58 AM

