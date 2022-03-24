Rio Rancho man commits to six months in Poland

"I understand not everyone can go over there like me,” Rajunas said. “But everyone does want to do their part and that part is donating these items."

Eric will work with Solid Rock mission out of Washington, a Christian nonprofit that does humanitarian work. They have a station at Poland’s border with Ukraine.



"I'm excited, I'm ready,” Rajunas said.

This mission means more than anyone who donated might think. Ukraine is Eric’s home country. His parents adopted him and his three siblings from an orphanage in Ukraine in 2001.

He was six years old when he came to the U.S.

"I didn't realize this until I got older too like how fortunate my family was, my siblings, to come from nothing to here,” Rajunas said.

He’s been back to Ukraine twice since he was adopted.

"Growing up I've always wanted Ukraine to be more of a part of us. I remember there was this one day we went back to the orphanage and there were these kids sitting on a bench and talking to themselves and I was just thinking 'that was me one day.' So it's all about giving back," he said.

The family filled nine duffle bags full of supplies. Anyone interested in helping them can reach out to them here.