Rio Rancho man dies while snowboarding at resort near Taos

The Associated Press
Created: November 29, 2021 12:44 PM
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A Rio Rancho man has died while snowboarding at a popular northern New Mexico ski resort.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe confirmed Monday that 28-year-old Jario Hernandez died over the weekend at Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort.
Hogrefe says his office is still completing an investigation of the Saturday incident but, so far, there is nothing to indicate the resort was at fault. Initially, Hogrefe reported that Hernandez had hit a tree.
Resort officials say the ski patrol arrived within minutes of receiving reports of a snowboarder in distress and administered CPR. Paramedics then took over and transported Hernandez to a hospital but he was pronounced dead.
