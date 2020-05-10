Rio Rancho man starts mobile drive-in cinema | KOB 4
Rio Rancho man starts mobile drive-in cinema

Ryan Laughlin
Created: May 10, 2020 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With large gatherings canceled, a Rio Rancho man is finding alternative ways to bring people together by bringing back drive-in movies.

"My thing is, I feel like the people needed something like this,” said Alec Cameron Ferguson. “Everybody is tired of being stuck in their house and they want something to smile about."

Ferguson’s company said his construction site clean-up business has slowed down during the pandemic, so he decided to launch a pop-up cinema called Reel Big Flix.

"It's essentially—it's a mobile pop-up theater,” he explained.

The plan is to show a movie every Saturday in a new location. Food trucks will also be there to provide food and refreshments.

The first showing, Ferguson said, did not go according to plan.

"We had a location—the local powers that be didn't like what we were going to do and shut that down, but we were able to find another location, thank God,” he said.

Ferguson said he’s not trying to defy the governor’s public health order, but provide safe activities for people to participate in while social distancing.

"As we experienced yesterday, it was perfect. People pulled up and set beds up in the backs of their trucks with their families. The food truck ran all the food to the people,” Ferguson said.

Local businesses like Humble Coffee are throwing their support behind the idea. Ferguson hopes the support is contagious.

“We're not trying to do anything bad —we just want to have a better sense of community and turn Albuquerque into a great positive, rather than the negative that it's been known for, for so long."

To learn more about the mobile drive-in experience, click here.


 


