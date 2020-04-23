Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: April 23, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: April 23, 2020 03:45 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The City of Rio Rancho is making plans to reopen the economy once the governor gives the green light.
"While we would love to go and turn the light switch on tomorrow, if that was at all possible, that may not be the most prudent decision," said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.
Hull said decisions to reopen businesses must be informed by COVID-19 data -- honing in on zip codes and hot spots.
"When you take a look at Rio Rancho, we're a regional community," he said. "We're not in a box where you might call an isolated place."
Hull added: "We're part of a metroplex... We have other communities to consider and other pueblos to consider."
Hull recently announced the launch of a local business task force to help guide Rio Rancho's economy forward, and into recovery.
"If we do open businesses, when and if that happens, we want to make sure there are policies in place that guide us forward that best suit our community and make sure we take into consideration a regional approach," Hull said.
People can apply to be a part of the task for in Rio Rancho. Click here to fill out an application.
