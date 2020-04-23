Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data

Hull added: "We're part of a metroplex... We have other communities to consider and other pueblos to consider."

Hull recently announced the launch of a local business task force to help guide Rio Rancho's economy forward, and into recovery.

"If we do open businesses, when and if that happens, we want to make sure there are policies in place that guide us forward that best suit our community and make sure we take into consideration a regional approach," Hull said.

People can apply to be a part of the task for in Rio Rancho. Click here to fill out an application.