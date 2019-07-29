Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stop illegal dumping | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stop illegal dumping

Nathan O'Neal
July 29, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mayor of Rio Rancho is pleading with people to stop dumping their trash in the mesa.

Advertisement

Mayor Gregg Hull published a Facebook post that said, “Stop dumping in the desert!”

“It's very frustrating because, once again, it costs the taxpayers money to go out there and clean up all this,” Hull said.

Illegal dumping sites can be found all over Rio Rancho’s desert landscape. KOB 4 reporter Nathan O’Neal spotted old beds, furniture, construction rubble and even a keyboard.

Last year, city workers and volunteers picked up more than 25 tons of trash and debris at illegal dump sites.

Mayor Hull wants to people to know that there are better options.

“You can go to that landfill 12 times a year or once a month for free,” he said. “We're just encouraging people to do it the right way.”

The city inspects illegal dump sites for clues that they can use to trace back to the offender.

Illegal dumpers can face a fine up to $500.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: July 29, 2019 10:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
4 Investigates: Most banks refuse to work with marijuana industry
4 Investigates: Most banks refuse to work with marijuana industry
BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting
Man charged with murder of Roswell woman
Man charged with murder of Roswell woman
Capital One target of massive data breach
Capital One target of massive data breach
Advertisement




Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stop illegal dumping
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stop illegal dumping
4 Investigates: Most banks refuse to work with marijuana industry
4 Investigates: Most banks refuse to work with marijuana industry
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home
Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores
Gov. Lujan Grisham admin. defends education priorities amid low student test scores
Pay it 4ward: Cancer-survivor honored for her work ethic
Pay it 4ward: Cancer-survivor honored for her work ethic