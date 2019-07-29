Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stop illegal dumping

Illegal dumping sites can be found all over Rio Rancho’s desert landscape. KOB 4 reporter Nathan O’Neal spotted old beds, furniture, construction rubble and even a keyboard.

Last year, city workers and volunteers picked up more than 25 tons of trash and debris at illegal dump sites.

Mayor Hull wants to people to know that there are better options.

“You can go to that landfill 12 times a year or once a month for free,” he said. “We're just encouraging people to do it the right way.”

The city inspects illegal dump sites for clues that they can use to trace back to the offender.

Illegal dumpers can face a fine up to $500.