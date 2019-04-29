Rio Rancho mayor wants to invest $1.8 million in road repairs

However, after spending months crunching the numbers, Hull thinks he may finally have an answer.

It’s all laid out in his new budget proposal.

“I would love it if we could just get out there and fix every road in the city right now that would be great,” said Mayor Hull.

Hull said, the reality is, road work is a $500 million issue in the city and there's simply not enough money to fix all of the roads.

“I liken it to trying to empty the ocean with a one gallon bucket. It's one bucket at a time,” he said.

That's exactly what it feels for residents like Patricia Lizzi. Her vehicles have been damaged while driving home.

“It’s like, ya know, drive at your own risk, and that is not right,” said Lizzi.

In his budget for the new fiscal year, Mayor Hull has put together a proposal

From Unser to 15th Street, Hull calls for patchwork repairs. His hope is to have help from the county to pay for that portion.

Then, in two different sections, from 15th to Baltic, then from Baltic to Rainbow, where Lizzi lives, he calls for a $1.8 million road reconstruction.

“Every day that this infrastructure goes a little bit further without being repaired that’s why it tends to cost more and more and more,” said Hull.

Hull said there's about $1 million in money that has not been allocated in the budget. He proposes that money should be used for the road repairs.

The proposal will be discussed at a budget hearing on Tuesday at City Hall at 1 p.m.

The City Council would ultimately have to approve the budget. If it is approved, Mayor Hull believes it would be an 18-month project.