Rio Rancho Memorial Day ceremony goes online

Patrick Hayes
Created: May 24, 2020 10:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans will go online this year.

The event will take place at 12 p.m. on the city of Rio Rancho’s Facebook page.

Organizers said the ceremony had to be moved to online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s one thing you learned in the military and I learned in the Marines: quickly adapt and overcome,” said Charles Walters, with the Marine Corps league.

Veterans mean a lot to Walters. He and his son served in the Marines. 

Walters said he’s grateful that the city and Sandoval County still wanted to do something to honor local veterans.

"They recognize and really want to support our veterans and especially on Memorial Day those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

“It’s nice to see them wanting to continue to do something to make sure we recognize those heroes,” Walters added.

The ceremony will include a presentation of the colors, a proclamation from Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and a 21-gun salute.


 


