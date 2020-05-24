Rio Rancho Memorial Day ceremony goes online

Veterans mean a lot to Walters. He and his son served in the Marines.

Walters said he’s grateful that the city and Sandoval County still wanted to do something to honor local veterans.

"They recognize and really want to support our veterans and especially on Memorial Day those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

“It’s nice to see them wanting to continue to do something to make sure we recognize those heroes,” Walters added.

The ceremony will include a presentation of the colors, a proclamation from Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and a 21-gun salute.



