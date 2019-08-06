Rio Rancho neighborhood fears dogs are being poisoned

Veterinarian Veronica Bingamon works at Zia Pet Hospital in Rio Rancho. She said she’s recently seen three dogs that have died suddenly. While they haven’t done necropsies on the animals, she said their symptoms point to poison.

“Having spontaneous bleeding like that is a huge red flag for some form of poisoning,” Bingamon said.

She said vomiting, diarrhea, bruising around the stomach, and blood in a dog’s stool merits an emergency trip to the vet.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Police Department said he’s aware of four cases of suspicious dog deaths, but it hasn’t been confirmed that poison is to blame. They’re also investigating two suspicious substances found and reported by neighbors. A fifth dog in the community has died, but that death was due to parvovirus.

The homeowner’s association is asking people to keep their dogs inside. If that’s not possible, be extra vigilant and monitor dogs closely to make sure they don’t eat anything unusual.