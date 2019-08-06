Rio Rancho neighborhood fears dogs are being poisoned
Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As a dog owner, it’s tough for Olivia Lovato not to fear the worst.
“Not being able to let your dog outside because you’re afraid you’re going to come home and he’s going to be dead is extremely scary,” Lovato said.
It’s a fear shared by many of her neighbors in Northern Meadows in Rio Rancho. The homeowner’s association sent out an alert Monday: "Last week we had a count of 12 dogs being poisoned in the community. Now the count is 20."
Veterinarian Veronica Bingamon works at Zia Pet Hospital in Rio Rancho. She said she’s recently seen three dogs that have died suddenly. While they haven’t done necropsies on the animals, she said their symptoms point to poison.
“Having spontaneous bleeding like that is a huge red flag for some form of poisoning,” Bingamon said.
She said vomiting, diarrhea, bruising around the stomach, and blood in a dog’s stool merits an emergency trip to the vet.
A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Police Department said he’s aware of four cases of suspicious dog deaths, but it hasn’t been confirmed that poison is to blame. They’re also investigating two suspicious substances found and reported by neighbors. A fifth dog in the community has died, but that death was due to parvovirus.
The homeowner’s association is asking people to keep their dogs inside. If that’s not possible, be extra vigilant and monitor dogs closely to make sure they don’t eat anything unusual.
