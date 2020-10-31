Rio Rancho neighborhood finds creative COVID-safe ways to celebrate Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Amid the pandemic, trick-or-treaters are finding alternative ways to safely celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

“We have our Lysol wipes out, we got sanitary gloves that we're going to have, and we have a very big long beer pong table, sorry, but a big long beer pong table that we're going to actually put each individual candy bar out so that they can pick their own instead of me handing it to them,” said Kris Wheeler-Sharpnack, who lives in Rio Rancho.