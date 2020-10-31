Rio Rancho neighborhood finds creative COVID-safe ways to celebrate Halloween

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Amid the pandemic, trick-or-treaters are finding alternative ways to safely celebrate the spookiest day of the year.
“We have our Lysol wipes out, we got sanitary gloves that we're going to have, and we have a very big long beer pong table, sorry, but a big long beer pong table that we're going to actually put each individual candy bar out so that they can pick their own instead of me handing it to them,” said Kris Wheeler-Sharpnack, who lives in Rio Rancho.
Just down the street, another family also got COVID creative by crafting a 10-foot long candy chute.
“We're just trying to figure out a way to give out candy to kids using the social distancing,” said Robert Oritz, chute inventor.
While some children trick-or-treated the traditional way, most houses in this Rio Rancho neighborhood were asking kids to grab-and-go.
Residents said they wanted to find a safe way to give their neighborhood kids a festive Halloween.
“The kids have been so cooped up. We have five kids that live across the street, you know, wonderful family, five kids. They've been cooped up, and they just want to get out and just back to normal life and that's why we're going to do it,” Wheeler-Sharpnack said.
