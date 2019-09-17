Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success

Police arrested three people during the event. Trier Ward was charged with battery—a 3rd degree felony. Corlette Cayaditto was charged with a misdemeanor battery and Jacqueline Montoya was charged with a disorderly conduct.

Montoya was seen behind KOB 4 reporter Megan Abundis as she reported live from the event center. At one point, Montoya held up a t-shirt behind Abundis with a vulgar statement.

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull released a statement praising everyone’s cooperation for the event:

“I could not be more impressed by and proud of the collaboration and cooperation of all of the partners involved in making this a safe event.”

More than a dozen police and public safety agencies helped out with the rally. City officials said about 350 first responders provided medical care to 40 patients at the event.