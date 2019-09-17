Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success | KOB 4
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success

Kai Porter
September 17, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Rio Rancho city officials are calling the Trump rally a success after more than 8,000 people showed up to the event at the Santa Ana Star Center Monday.

Another 1,500 attendees watched the event outside because organizers ran out of space inside the arena.

The city estimates about 200 protesters showed up, but police tried to keep the group separate.

Police arrested three people during the event. Trier Ward was charged with battery—a 3rd degree felony. Corlette Cayaditto was charged with a misdemeanor battery and Jacqueline Montoya was charged with a disorderly conduct. 

Montoya was seen behind KOB  4 reporter Megan Abundis as she reported live from the event center. At one point, Montoya held up a t-shirt behind Abundis with a vulgar statement.

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull released a statement praising everyone’s cooperation for the event:

“I could not be more impressed by and proud of the collaboration and cooperation of all of the partners involved in making this a safe event.”

More than a dozen police and public safety agencies helped out with the rally. City officials said about 350 first responders provided medical care to 40 patients at the event.

