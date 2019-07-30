Rio Rancho Police Department warns about fake social media account
Christina Rodriguez
July 30, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho police say someone created a fake Instagram account in their name and posted fake alerts from it.
Police haven't figured out who created the fake Instagram account.
The account has been taken down.
At this time, the Rio Rancho Police Department officially maintains the following social media accounts:
- Facebook: @RioRanchoPolice
- Instagram: @rioranchopd
- Twitter: @RioRanchoPD1
- Nextdoor: Rio Rancho Police Department
