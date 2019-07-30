Rio Rancho Police Department warns about fake social media account | KOB 4
Rio Rancho Police Department warns about fake social media account

Christina Rodriguez
July 30, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho police say someone created a fake Instagram account in their name and posted fake alerts from it. 

Police haven't figured out who created the fake Instagram account. 

The account has been taken down. 

At this time, the Rio Rancho Police Department officially maintains the following social media accounts: 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 30, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 30, 2019 08:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

