Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office

Christina Rodriguez
August 20, 2019 11:40 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at a post office near Southern Boulevard and Pinetree Road.

The post office has been evacuated. The nearby Esther Bone Memorial Library has also been closed due to the threat. 

Police say to avoid the area. 

Information is limited at this time.

