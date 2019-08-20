Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Christina Rodriguez
August 20, 2019 11:40 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at a post office near Southern Boulevard and Pinetree Road.
The post office has been evacuated. The nearby Esther Bone Memorial Library has also been closed due to the threat.
Police say to avoid the area.
Information is limited at this time.
Please stay clear of the Post Office located near Pinetree and Southern Blvd. Our officers are investigating the report of a bomb threat inside the post office. The post office has been evacuated. More information to follow.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) August 20, 2019
**Emergency Incident Notification** @RioRanchoPD1 and RRFR are working on an incident in the area of Pinetree Road and Southern Blvd. The Post Office, the Esther Bone Library and Pinetree are currently closed. Please avoid this area until further notice.— Rio Rancho Fire (@RRFireandRescue) August 20, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 20, 2019 11:40 AM
Created: August 20, 2019 11:00 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved