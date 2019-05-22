Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman | KOB 4
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman

Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman

Joshua Panas
May 22, 2019 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rio Rancho police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 20-year-old Tianna Marie Rivera.

According to the Missing Person bulletin, Rivera is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police believe Rivera has her phone, but they think it's turned off.

Anyone with information about Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call Rio Rancho Police Department Dispatch at (505)891-7226.

Joshua Panas


Created: May 22, 2019 02:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

