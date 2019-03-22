Rio Rancho police searching for missing boy
KOB Web Staff
March 22, 2019 02:08 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy.
According to a Facebook post from RRPD, police are searching for Andrews Yaws in the area of the 1300 block of Peppoli Loop, which is near Southern and Unser.
He was last seen around 11 a.m.
Anyone who has information about Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call police at (505) 891-7226.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: March 22, 2019 02:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved