Rio Rancho police searching for missing boy

KOB Web Staff
March 22, 2019 02:08 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post from RRPD, police are searching for Andrews Yaws in the area of the 1300 block of Peppoli Loop, which is near Southern and Unser.

He was last seen around 11 a.m.

Anyone who has information about Andrew's whereabouts is asked to call police at (505) 891-7226.

KOB Web Staff


Created: March 22, 2019 02:08 PM

