Rio Rancho preschoolers help Make-A-Wish Foundation

Joy Wang
Updated: April 09, 2022 06:44 PM
Created: April 09, 2022 04:42 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Make-A-Wish New Mexico expects to grant more wishes than ever this Fall, and it's getting easier with COVID restrictions easing. 

But the group will need to raise more in donations -- something else that's been tough the past two years.

Now, KOB 4 shows you a very young group that's helping out in Rio Rancho. 

Watch the video above to see preschoolers learn about the gift of giving in Rio Rancho. 


