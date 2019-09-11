Rio Rancho Public Schools closed Monday due to Trump's visit
Christina Rodriguez
September 11, 2019 01:32 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools is canceling school Monday due to President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Santa Ana Star Center.
RRPS Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland said that school officials had been meeting this week to consider the potential traffic concerns and RRPS's ability to ensure students are transported home safely. They determined that closing the schools would be the best course of action.
"This is not a decision we are taking lightly," Cleveland said. "We truly have no way to know the level of impact this could have on our schools or transportation; however, as we consider the potential of students being stuck at school or unable to get home, we believe this is the safest decision we can make based on the information we have."
Cleveland said student safety is always the number one concern. She said officials are expecting high levels of traffic across Rio Rancho as early as 11 a.m.
Trump's rally will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.
People can reserve tickets for the "Keep America Great" rally on the campaign's website.
