Rio Rancho Public Schools closed Monday due to Trump's visit

RRPS Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland said that school officials had been meeting this week to consider the potential traffic concerns and RRPS's ability to ensure students are transported home safely. They determined that closing the schools would be the best course of action.

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly," Cleveland said. "We truly have no way to know the level of impact this could have on our schools or transportation; however, as we consider the potential of students being stuck at school or unable to get home, we believe this is the safest decision we can make based on the information we have."