Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning

For lunch, students will go to the cafeteria, but in a limited fashion. They will use disposable trays and some pre-packaged food

After school programs will be offered on the day or days a parent's child is at school, which means no programs will be offered on Wednesdays. No students will be at school that day.

“Cleaning the building on Wednesday because you have a new group of students in,” said Coleman. “So keeping the same group of students on Monday and Tuesday limits the number of students that’s seen in a school and then with the allowance of Wednesday to clean up and disinfect for the next round and also it will be really important that teachers have that time for working with students.”

Each student will get a Chromebook. Some will be asked to leave theirs at school unless they need it.

Officials are looking for places students could access internet, like city libraries. Districts have been asked to put plans in place, should schools have to go all virtual. Rio Rancho officials said they are prepared.

“We have to be ready on a moment’s notice to go to red. So if there is a breakout, a cluster, for example of COVID-19 cases, we have to be ready to move immediately to red, and so we have to have plans and guarantees to the state that we will do that,” said Dr. Sue Cleveland, Superintendent for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

There will be more time for temperature checks, special education students and daycare at the next board meeting.

This week, parents can attend online parent university courses: