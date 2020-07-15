Rio Rancho Public Schools launches 'Parent University' to answer questions about reopening | KOB 4
Advertisement

Rio Rancho Public Schools launches 'Parent University' to answer questions about reopening

Casey Torres
Updated: July 15, 2020 02:14 PM
Created: July 15, 2020 02:09 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — As the 2020 Fall semester approaches, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering parents sessions to learn about the upcoming school year with their “Parent University."

“This school year is going to look very different from what parents are used to,” said Beth Pendergrass, the chief communications strategy and engagement officer.

Advertisement

On Monday, RRPS rolled out its re-entry plan following the New Mexico Public Education Department’s guidelines. There are two options for parents.

  1. A hybrid model which is a mix of in-class and online learning.
  2. Virtual learning only.

“With those two models, we recognize that parents are going to have questions around it and what is it exactly going to look like for either child,” said Pendergrass.

Parents can find answers with the Parent University sessions. They will be airing live on the district’s YouTube channel.

The first session starts Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. It will focus on what teaching and learning will look like.

You can click here for the other three scheduled sessions. More sessions will become available, including an in-depth look at Edgenuity—a platform for online learning for the district.

The sessions are an hour long with an extra 30 minutes for questions. Parents can type their questions in the comment section while the session is live.

The sessions will also stay on YouTube if parents want to watch at another time.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
BCSO says they plan to use smartphones as body cams
BCSO says they plan to use smartphones as body cams
Pilot makes emergency landing after engine failure, no injuries reported
Pilot makes emergency landing after engine failure, no injuries reported
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order