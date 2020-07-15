Rio Rancho Public Schools launches 'Parent University' to answer questions about reopening

Parents can find answers with the Parent University sessions. They will be airing live on the district’s YouTube channel.

The first session starts Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. It will focus on what teaching and learning will look like.

You can click here for the other three scheduled sessions. More sessions will become available, including an in-depth look at Edgenuity—a platform for online learning for the district.

The sessions are an hour long with an extra 30 minutes for questions. Parents can type their questions in the comment section while the session is live.

The sessions will also stay on YouTube if parents want to watch at another time.