Rio Rancho Public Schools reports first COVID-19 case

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 22, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rio Rancho Public Schools announced one positive case of COVID-19 at Sandia Vista Elementary School.
Officials did not specify whether the positive case was from an employee or a child.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case within RRPS.
RRPS officials said they're currently working with the State Public Education Department and the Department of Health to determine who was in close contact with the infected individual.
Those deemed to be a "close contact" will be notified via telephone of their status and provided with quarantine instructions.
Parents or guardians should still continue to send their child to school unless they were notified via telephone that their child is a "close contact" of the positive individual, their child develops COVID-19 symptoms, or their child has tested positive for COVID-19.
To see district-wide COVID updates, click here.
