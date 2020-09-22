Rio Rancho Public Schools reports first COVID-19 case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rio Rancho Public Schools reports first COVID-19 case

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 22, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rio Rancho Public Schools announced one positive case of COVID-19 at Sandia Vista Elementary School.

Officials did not specify whether the positive case was from an employee or a child.

Advertisement

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case within RRPS.

RRPS officials said they're currently working with the State Public Education Department and the Department of Health to determine who was in close contact with the infected individual.

Those deemed to be a "close contact" will be notified via telephone of their status and provided with quarantine instructions.

Parents or guardians should still continue to send their child to school unless they were notified via telephone that their child is a "close contact" of the positive individual, their child develops COVID-19 symptoms, or their child has tested positive for COVID-19.

To see district-wide COVID updates, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Advertisement


Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Questions remain for upcoming ski season
Questions remain for upcoming ski season
County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day
County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day
Downtown goats draw attention from residents
Downtown goats draw attention from residents
Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria
Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria