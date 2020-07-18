Rio Rancho rally shows support for law enforcement

“We support them, we have their back,” Commissioner Block said. “When you talk to a police officer and you need them, your worst day is their every day. They're out there every day risking their lives for us. We really appreciate that very much. We stand behind our police 100%.”

“Well it’s obvious here in Rio Rancho that the citizens are speaking very loudly. Albuquerque is not much different. The problem is it’s a larger city, so getting people together, which is in the works, will bring out the fact that most citizens support law enforcement very, very much. They just need a voice, like we have here,” said Toby Gallegos, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Rally organizers, explained that support for law enforcement isn’t as present as they’d like to see. They went on to say that defunding the police and using other types of responses—like with social workers—could be dangerous.

“I just think that if we defund the police then pretty much calls that really need to be answered — they won’t be answered, so you'll send somebody, like they talk about sending social workers out there. Social Workers can’t do what police officers do. They can’t handle a 6-foot man that’s on drugs trying to beat his wife and is going to attack a social worker. That's not going to work out,” said Diane, an organizer.

Organizers said an Albuquerque rally is still in the works.