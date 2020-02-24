Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer

“It's not one house per half acre,” Apper said.

That’s what residents said they bought into.

“It’s peace, quiet, it's nice to have neighbors but I don't want to be able to pass a cup of sugar through the window,” Apper said.

The proposed map of smaller lots that the developer submitted has not been made official yet. It still has to go through planning and zoning.

Papers posted around the neighborhood mailboxes list information about how neighbors can protest the developer’s proposal.

“No, not going to happen—we will fight ‘em,” Apper said. Neighbors said there will be issues if the zoning changes.

Their list of concerns include reduced view, property value, population density, traffic, crime and maintenance.

“We are fighting this tooth and nail,” Apper said.

KOB 4 reached out to the developer Amrep to see the specific proposed changes to the neighborhood. Amrep would not disclose the changes but are encouraging people to attend two public meetings that are happening at their office this week on Tuesday, Feb 25. and Wednesday, Feb 26.

The meetings will start at 4 p.m. at 333 Rio Rancho Dr. SE, Suite 202.