Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer

Megan Abundis
Updated: February 24, 2020 10:47 PM
Created: February 24, 2020 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The people who live in the Vista Entrada neighborhood in Rio Rancho bought into a covenant to each live on a half-acre lot, but a few hundred people in the neighborhood are buzzing after the developer said they wanted to change things up.
Vista Entrada resident Helene Apper said the view was just one of the reasons why she and her husband decided to move to the neighborhood. The notice she received on her door from the city was not on that list of reasons.
“Of course they come knocking on my door, and we take it from there. We have a very tight-knit neighborhood. Everyone bans together in this neighborhood—greatest neighborhood you could ever ask for. We run a Facebook page for the neighborhood. I put out a notice on the Facebook page,” Apper said.
The notice was a heads-up from the city of Rio Rancho that said the developers want to build smaller houses on smaller lots.
“It's not one house per half acre,” Apper said.
That’s what residents said they bought into.
“It’s peace, quiet, it's nice to have neighbors but I don't want to be able to pass a cup of sugar through the window,” Apper said.
The proposed map of smaller lots that the developer submitted has not been made official yet. It still has to go through planning and zoning.
Papers posted around the neighborhood mailboxes list information about how neighbors can protest the developer’s proposal.
“No, not going to happen—we will fight ‘em,” Apper said. Neighbors said there will be issues if the zoning changes.
Their list of concerns include reduced view, property value, population density, traffic, crime and maintenance.
“We are fighting this tooth and nail,” Apper said.
KOB 4 reached out to the developer Amrep to see the specific proposed changes to the neighborhood. Amrep would not disclose the changes but are encouraging people to attend two public meetings that are happening at their office this week on Tuesday, Feb 25. and Wednesday, Feb 26.
The meetings will start at 4 p.m. at 333 Rio Rancho Dr. SE, Suite 202.
