Rio Rancho school board opens public comment on redistricting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Rio Rancho school board opens public comment on redistricting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2022 12:32 PM
Created: April 15, 2022 12:21 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Public School districts are being realigned and the board is seeking input on it. 

The boundaries are being redrawn to keep populations equal in each district, as redistricting happens – on average – around every 10 years and after the Census is taken.

The board has narrowed down the redrawn maps to three options. You can view the maps and leave your comments on the Rio Rancho Public Schools website.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire; 6,167 acres, 200+ homes burned
McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire; 6,167 acres, 200+ homes burned
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter said in a statement Friday, April 15, 2022, that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a
WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire
WATCH: Officials give updates on McBride Fire, Nogal Canyon Fire
Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns
Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns
Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power
Grocery store hosts cookout in Ruidoso for those without power