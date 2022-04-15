Rio Rancho school board opens public comment on redistricting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2022 12:32 PM
Created: April 15, 2022 12:21 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Public School districts are being realigned and the board is seeking input on it.
The boundaries are being redrawn to keep populations equal in each district, as redistricting happens – on average – around every 10 years and after the Census is taken.
The board has narrowed down the redrawn maps to three options. You can view the maps and leave your comments on the Rio Rancho Public Schools website.
